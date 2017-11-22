Deputy arrests brother, sister after domestic dispute turns violent

During the early morning hours Saturday, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report about a domestic dispute that turned physical and arrested a brother and sister for allegedly assaulting each other.

The two were arrested about 1:35 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Ky. 92E and Highway 904, according to court documents.

Deputy Brian Hensley was dispatched to investigate the domestic violence report and conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving the area, a 1994 red Toyota, and found Cecil King behind the wheel, according to an arrest citation and a sheriff’s department release.

Court records indicated that he was driving on a DUI suspended license for the second time, and an Alprazolam pill was located in one of his pockets, according to the release and an arrest citation.

Cecil King told police that an argument with his sister, Tina King, escalated and resulted in his finger being broken, according to the release.

Tina King wasn’t in the area, and Hensley remained there trying to locate her.

During Cecil King’s arrest, Tina King approached Hensley, and showed signs of intoxication, the release noted.

During that time, Hensley was advised there was an active warrant for her arrest.

When he attempted to place Tina King, 46, under arrest, she tried to flee and resisted arrest.

She was served with the warrant and was also arrested for public intoxication, fleeing or evading police on foot and resisting arrest.

Cecil King, 40, was charged with second-offense driving on a DUI suspended license, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance not in the proper container.

Upon further investigation, Hensley observed physical injury on both people.

Cecil King reported a broken finger, and Tina King reported being hit in the head with an ashtray, according to the release.

According to Cecil King’s arrest citation, Tina King had a pump knot and a small cut on her forehead.

Both were also charged with fourth-degree assault domestic violence with minor injury and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Cecil King was released from jail on a $1,000 surety bond about 3:48 p.m. Saturday, according to the jail’s website.

Tina King pleaded guilty during her arraignment Monday to public intoxication, fleeing police, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault and she was sentenced to a 12-month jail sentence that was probated for two years after she serves the first 60 days in jail, according to court documents.

Judge Fred White ruled she could receive credit for time served towards her court costs in the case.