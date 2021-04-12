Deputies: Shoplifter tried to leave store with items hidden in stolen tackle box











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say a Knox County man, who allegedly attempted to take items from the Corbin Walmart in a stolen tackle box, began fighting with them when confronted Monday afternoon.

Jason C. Browning, 34, of Barbourville, was charged with theft by unlawful taking of the value under $500 – shoplifting, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication – controlled substance.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Brent France was dispatched to the store at approximately 2 p.m. in reference to a shoplifter in the store.

The suspect, later identified as Browning, was seen going through the store tearing packages open and scattering items throughout the store.

Acciardo stated that Browning was seen concealing items in a tackle box that he had taken from a store shelf.

When Deputy France made contact with Browning, he allegedly refused to comply with the deputy’s commands and a struggle ensued during which Browning allegedly cursed and screamed.

Browning was taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The value of the stolen items was $258.