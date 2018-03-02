Whitley County deputies seize $6,000, drugs Thursday













Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies confiscated over $6,000 cash and several drugs while executing a search warrant late Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Colan Harrell said Friday that this is one of the largest cash seizures his department has made, and the case has been under investigation for a couple of months or so.

Sheriff’s Deputy Jonas Saunders arrested Michael William Wilde, 36, of Williamsburg, about 6:01 p.m. and charged him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Deputies also served Wilde with an arrest warrant for illegal taking/pursuing deer or wild turkey.

Saunders and Chief Deputy Tim Baker executed the search Wilde’s 127 Fairview Depot Road home in Williamsburg.

When they entered the residence, deputies observed Wilde allegedly attempting to flush a bottle of 2 mg Xanax pills, according to his arrest citation.

In his left hand, Wilde allegedly had several pills including seven pills believed to be Oxycodone, one Xanax, and five Oxymorphone, the arrest citation stated.

Police found 39 Suboxone film in Wilder’s left back pocket, and about $6,042 on Wilde, according to the arrest citation.

In Wilde’s jacket, police allegedly found marijuana, rolling papers and 2 ½ Suboxone wafers, the citation stated.

Wilde had “a large amount of cash and several different illegal amounts of pills (that) are consistent with trafficking,” Saunders wrote on an arrest citation.

Wilde was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Whitley District Court.

Harrell said deputies aren’t anticipating making any additional arrests in connection with this case.