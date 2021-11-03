Deputies seek public’s help identifying individuals involved in theft











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals involved in the theft of items from storage buildings in Keavy.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the theft occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on Ky. 312.

Video surveillance shows a blue pickup truck outside of the building and a masked individual wearing bright green shorts and a dark hoodie approaching the building.

Deputies did not identify the types of items stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Reed, who is investigating the theft. Information will remain confidential.