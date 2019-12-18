Deputies recover two pipes Sunday evening, arrest one











A Kentucky State Police bomb technician had to be called to the scene to disarm two pipe bombs found late Sunday evening at a Williamsburg home, and a man is now behind bars in the Whitley County Detention Center in connection with the case.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Strunk arrested Leroy Cupp, 54, of Williamsburg, early Monday morning charging him with third-degree use of a weapon of mass destruction, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, and second-degree terroristic threatening.

In a separate citation, a deputy charged Cupp with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shortly after 9 p.m., deputies responded to Cupp’s 404 Hemlock Road residence after receiving a complaint from one of Cupp’s relatives that Cupp allegedly had an explosive device there, according to Sgt. Jonas Saunders, who was one of the responding officers.

When deputies arrived at the residence, Cupp allegedly gave police permission to search the residence, and a deputy located metal tubing capped with a wick inside a drawer on the television stand, according to an arrest citation.

A deputy also located one additional complete tube with caps and wicks inside an ammunition box next to a couch. The box also contained tubing, caps, black powder and wicks, according to an arrest citation.

Saunders noted that Cupp had enough materials to make a total of four pipe bombs.

Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent Todd Tremaine and the KSP bomb tech both responded to the scene.

Cupp allegedly made threats to hurt himself and the caller, police said.

There were two other people at the location when police arrived.

A separate arrest citation noted that a deputy located a black container with a small baggie inside with a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine. The container also had a piece of pill believed to be Suboxone.

Cupp was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Monday, and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Judge Fred White entered a not guilty plea on Cupp’s behalf during his arraignment Monday in Whitley District Court.

White appointed the public advocate’s office to represent Cupp, scheduled a Dec. 20 preliminary hearing in his case, and set Cupp’s bond at $50,000 cash, which covers both cases.

Saunders, Deputy Chad Foley, and KSP Trooper Jeremy Elliotte all also assisted with the investigation.