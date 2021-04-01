Deputies: Man yelling at passing vehicles was under the influence











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say a Washington County man who was yelling at passing vehicles as he walked along West Cumberland Gap Parkway Tuesday night was under the influence of drugs.

Tommy R. Barton, 43, of Williamsburg, was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called to the scene at approximately 8:50 p.m. in response to a complaint of a male subject stumbling along the roadway and yelling at passing vehicles.

K-9/Shift Sergeant Gary Mehler located the suspect, later identified as Barton, in the parking lot of a business and determined him to be under the influence.

Barton was taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Deputy Brent France assisted at the scene.