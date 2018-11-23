Deputies investigating vandalism at Lily cemetery













Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help to find the individual(s) responsible for a vandalism incident at a Lily area cemetery Thursday.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer said officials at Cumberland Gardens contacted law enforcement at approximately 4:20 p.m. after it was discovered that a tomb in the mausoleum had been broken into and the casket pulled out.

Corbin attorney Timothy Crawford posted on his Facebook page that the casket belonged to his wife, Elizabeth, who died in April 2013.

Acciardo said it is unknown how the perpetrator(s) removed the sealed granite cover to get to the casket.

Once the casket was removed, Acciardo said the perpetrator(s) tried to get it open.

“We don’t believe it was a targeted incident,” Acciardo said when asked if there was a reason this crypt was struck.

Crawford is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.

Acciardo said anyone involved facing felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and violating a grave.