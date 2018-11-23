Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Deputies investigating vandalism at Lily cemetery

Posted On 23 Nov 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help to find the individual(s) responsible for a vandalism incident at a Lily area cemetery Thursday.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer said officials at Cumberland Gardens contacted law enforcement at approximately 4:20 p.m. after it was discovered that a tomb in the mausoleum had been broken into and the casket pulled out.

Corbin attorney Timothy Crawford posted on his Facebook page that the casket belonged to his wife, Elizabeth, who died in April 2013.

Acciardo said it is unknown how the perpetrator(s) removed the sealed granite cover to get to the casket.

Once the casket was removed, Acciardo said the perpetrator(s) tried to get it open.

“We don’t believe it was a targeted incident,” Acciardo said when asked if there was a reason this crypt was struck.

Crawford is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.

Acciardo said anyone involved facing felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and violating a grave.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Laurel deputies investigating vehicle break-ins in Corbin

Posted On 23 Nov 2018
, By
0

Corbin, Keavy residents among 10 arrests made in Laurel County drug raid

Posted On 15 Nov 2018
, By
0

Investigation continues into Saturday shooting at Lily veterans club

Posted On 12 Nov 2018
, By
0

Naked Corbin man arrested in South Laurel motel room

Posted On 09 Nov 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal