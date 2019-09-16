Deputies find Gray man passed out in car with genitals exposed











Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Corbin man Sunday afternoon on multiple charges, including indecent exposure, after finding him passed out at the wheel of his running car with his penis out of his pants.

Tony Robert Couch, 41, is facing charges of first-degree indecent exposure, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card and failure to wear seat belts stemming from the incident on Hazel Fork Road in the Gray community.

Deputies were called to the scene at approximately 2:15 p.m. in response to a report of a driver being passed out at the wheel of the car.

Deputy Bobby Jones stated that he located a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am with the driver, later identified as Couch, holding his penis in his hand.

Jones had Couch step out of the vehicle and asked him to perform several field sobriety tests.

However, Couch almost passed out, closing his eyes and losing his balance.

Upon a routine search, Jones reported finding two baggies of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe in Couch’s pocket.

Couch was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $7,500 cash bond.

Should bond be posted, Couch would be subject to home incarceration.

Couch has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is scheduled to return to Knox County District Court on September 19 for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.