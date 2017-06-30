By Mark White

A routine check at a traffic safety check point Wednesday evening by sheriff’s deputies and a constable turned up marijuana plants and pills.

About 8 p.m. Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputies Joe Prewitt and Johnny Miller along with Third-District Constable Dorman Patrick Jr. were conducting traffic safety efforts near the Redbird Road Bridge.

A blue 1993 Ford Ranger pickup truck approached that police determined had expired tags. The driver, Austin Brooks, 20, was also determined to be operating a vehicle without insurance, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Police located a storage tote in the back seat that contained six plants believed to be marijuana, and Brooks allegedly had two pills in his pocket, according to the release.

According to his arrest citation, Brooks told police that the plants were his.

Police also allegedly found several pills wrapped in cellophane in the purse of Brooks’ passenger, Katelyn J. Sulfridge, 21, according to the release.

Police charged Brooks with cultivating marijuana more than five plans, illegal possession of a legend drug, no vehicle registration and failure to maintain vehicle insurance.

Police charged Sulfridge with third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Both were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Sulfridge was released from jail about 5:35 a.m. Thursday.

Brooks pleaded not guilty to his charges during his arraignment Thursday afternoon in Whitley District Court.

Judge Fred White appointed the public advocate’s office to represent Brooks, scheduled a July 3 preliminary hearing in his case, and lowered his bond from a fully secured $1,500 to a $1,500 third-party surety bond.

This means that instead of posting $1,500 cash or $3,000 worth of property in order to be released from custody, a third-party signed a signature bond agreeing to pay $1,500 if Brooks doesn’t return to court.

Brooks was released from jail about 4:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the detention center’s website.