Deputies arrest two people in Hwy. 6 area over two-day period

Posted On 20 Mar 2019
Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people over six days time in the Highway 6 area of Whitley County on drug-related charges.

On March 11, Sgt. Jonas Saunders was patrolling the area when he arrested Gary Allen Banning, 29, of Jamesville, North Carolina, on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On March 17, Saunders arrested Adam C. Roark, 34, of London, and charged him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (over four grams of cocaine), tampering with physical evidence, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Banning was released from jail March 14 on bond.

Roark remains incarcerated, and has a court hearing scheduled for March 26, according to detention center records.

