Deputies answer call about man allegedly standing on van holding a hammer











A Williamsburg man was arrested late Saturday night after allegedly standing on a van with a hammer.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Foley arrested Jessie M. Robbins, 32, of Brown’s Creek Road, about 10:44 p.m. and charged him with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol.

Foley and Court Security Officer Clay Shelton were dispatched to Robbins’ residence to investigate a complaint that a woman was inside the van when Robbins was allegedly standing on top of it with a hammer, a citation stated.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Robbins was in the passenger seat of the van, and then took off running down a hill and through a creek. Foley and Shelton caught him when he fell to the ground, Foley wrote on a citation.

Deputies then made contact with the woman in the van, who identified herself as Robbins’ girlfriend.

She told Foley and Deputy Brandon Prewitt that Robbins allegedly became upset with her and refused to let her leave the residence. This is why he was allegedly on top of the van with her inside it, a citation stated.

When officers searched Robbins, they found a wooden container with a green leafy substance inside it believed to be marijuana, a hypodermic needle and a spoon, which is believed to be used to smoke meth or other drugs, another citation stated.

Robbins was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Whitley District Judge Fred White entered a not guilty plea on Robbins’ behalf during his arraignment Monday afternoon in Whitley District Court.

White set a July 15 preliminary hearing in the case, appointed the public advocate’s office to represent Robbins and set a $7,500 cash bond.