Depot Street Market returns April 1











Going into its ninth year, the monthly Corbin Community Yard Sale will be expanding.

Corbin Downtown Director Maggy Kriebel said the Depot Street Market, as the yard sale will now be known, will have expanded hours and offerings.

Beginning April 1 and continuing the first Saturday of each month through October, the market will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. along Depot Street between Fourth and Gordon Street and along the side streets between Depot and Main Street.

“It is still the yard sale. It is just a bigger, better shopping experience,” Kriebel said.

In addition to yard sale items, Kriebel said vendors may include antique dealers, people who sell at the Vendors Mall, local farmers, and even artists and craft makers.

“I don’t want to get away from what the yard sale has become,” Kriebel said.

Kriebel said vendors will not be charged to set up at the event. Depot Street will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. to allow time for setup.

Space is on a first-come-first-served basis. Vendors are asked to check in at the information station at the corner of Fourth and Depot Street upon arrival for set up.

In addition, Kriebel said the parking lot at the corner of Depot and First Street will feature a special area for vendors who would prefer to sell items out of the trunks of their cars or out of the bed of a pickup truck.

“We are calling it, ‘Trunk Yard,’” Kriebel said.

The yard sales will go forward, rain or shine.

Kriebel emphasized that the event will follow all local, state and CDC guidelines concerning COVID–19.

Vendors and patrons are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In addition, vendors are asked to provide hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol at their booths, and to bring antibacterial wipes to wipe off merchandise before and after it has been handled.

Vendors are asked to dispose of unwanted good in the dumpster provide at the corner of Gordon Hill and Depot Street.

Leftover clothing may be donated to the White Flag Ministry at First Baptist Church.

Other scheduled dates for the market include: May 1, June 5, July 3, August 7, September 4 and October 2.

More information is available on the Downtown Corbin Facebook page or by calling 528-8860.