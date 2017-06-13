By Teresa Brooks

Denver William Nicely III, 47 of Fred Nash Lane, Corbin, departed this life on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at his home.

He was born on April 15, 1970 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Denver Nicely Jr. and Sherry Brummett Nicely.

He was also preceded in death by a brother.

He is survived by his children, Arieanne Nicely of Middletown, OH, Katelyn Nicely of Corbin, Brittany Nicely of Middletown, OH and Dakota Nicely of Corbin; two grandchildren, Jayce Nicely and Chase Mays; mother, Sherry Nicely of Middletown, OH; sister, Candy Nicely of Middletown, OH; two brothers, Tommy Nicely and Donald Nicely of Ohio; special family, Shawn and Kim Bennett of Corbin; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, June 12, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Jackson officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Bark Camp Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.