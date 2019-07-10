









Denver Partin, 73, of Stevens Lane, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home.

He was born on December 29, 1945 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Edward and Suvilla (Carter) Partin.

He is survived by six children, Denver Partin II, Lisa Partin Pruitt, Daniel Partin and Donny Partin of Michigan, John Partin of Pennsylvania and Paul Partin of Williamsburg; two stepchildren, Rickey Siler of Indiana and William Siler of Florida; several grandchildren and step-grandchildren; brother, Gary Partin of Michigan; sister, Brenda Gibbs of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, July 7, at Mt. Ash Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Burial was private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of arrangements.