









Dennis Parks, age 80, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at St. Joseph in London. He was born March 9, 1940 in Clearfield, TN to the late Kelsie and Minnie Huddleston Parks.

He is survived by one son, Randy Parks of AZ; two grandchildren; two sisters, Sue Clawson (Jim) of Williamsburg, KY, and Debbie Douglas (Davy) of Jellico, TN; four brothers, Jack Parks (Wilma) of Williamsburg, KY, Ted Parks (Charlotte) of Williamsburg, KY, Jerry Parks (Karen) of Henderson, KY, and Kyle Parks (Gwen) of Lexington, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 31, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Orville Petrey officiating. Interment will be in Douglas Cemetery at Oswego.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM Monday, August 31, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.