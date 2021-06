Dennis Lee Garlic, age 59, husband of Jennifer Witt Garlic, Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at his residence.

Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at the Kings Highway Church of God with Bro. Marlow Napier and Bro. Sonny Osborne officiating. There will be no visitation. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.