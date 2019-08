Dennis Junior Thacker, 64, of Jenkins, KY, formerly of Whitley County, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at UK Medical Center, Lexington.

He was the husband of Hazel Newsome Thacker.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, August 7 at the Nelson Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, KY with Ronnie Rose officiating.

Burial was in Buckingham Cemetery in Bevinsville, KY.