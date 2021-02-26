









Dennis Jones, age 92, of Corbin, KY, formerly of the Siler, KY community, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his home. He was born September 18, 1928 in Harlan, KY to the late Estel and Margaret Paul Jones. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis Jones, Jr. and Donald Jones; and five sisters, Lillian Lee, Edith Gendron, Emma Dean Peace, Irene Willert and Charlene Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia L. Jones of Corbin, KY; two sons, Denver Jones (Celia) of Vandalia, OH and Rodney Little (Susie) of Pikeville, KY; daughter, Eva Partin (Mike) of Siler, KY; five grandchildren, Anthony Jones, Samantha Evans, Charlene Dawn Burrows, Melissa Paule and Lucas Partin; 11 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Wilma Carroll of Siler, KY; brother, Truman Jones of Dayton, OH; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 27, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. James Hodge officiating. Interment will be in Peace Cemetery on Harps Creek.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until the funeral hour Saturday, February 27, at Ellison Funeral Home.

