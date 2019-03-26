











Dennis James Alldred, 66, of Dawsonville, GA passed away Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta from complications following a lung transplant.

Born September 5, 1952 in Abington, PA to the late James and Mary Alldred, Dennis was a 1970 graduate of Evans High School in Orlando, FL and a 1974 graduate of Cumberland College in Williamsburg, KY. He held advanced degrees in education from Rollins College in Winter Park, FL and the University of Georgia in Athens.

A retired school teacher and coach, he coached football and baseball in Orlando for 12 years and continued teaching and coaching in Forsyth County for the next 26 years, retiring in 2012 with 38 years of service.

Mr. Alldred was a lifelong Catholic and was a member of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Dawsonville for the past 30 years. Dennis was an avid Notre Dame fan and loved nothing better than watching college football with friends on the weekends.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Alldred.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jenny Holman Alldred, Dawsonville; daughter, Dr. Mary Alldred and her fiancé Dr. Jon Borrelli, Plattsburgh, NY; brother, James J. Alldred, Dawsonville; cousin, Rita (Jim) Lowe, Dawsonville; special friends, Thomas and Tammi Edwards, Dawsonville; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass was held Monday, March 25, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Dawsonville, GA, with Fr. Brian J. Higgins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jeffrey Campbell Evans Foundation, www.jcevansfo GA.undation.org, or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

Catholic graveside rites will be held in the Pine Hill Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, with Fr. Michael J. Weglicki officiating.

Arrangements were made by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.