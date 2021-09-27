









Dennis David Michael, age 73, was born in Cincinnati, OH, on October 11, 1947 and passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in Corbin, KY.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Klocke. Dennis was baptized as one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses on October 3, 1964. He served continuously as a Witness in various parts of the United States until his passing in Corbin, Kentucky.

David is survived by his, brother-in-law, Robert Klocke; niece, Tricia Hallman (Brian); and nephew, Michael Klocke (Andrea).

There are no services planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society worldwide work.

Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages of condolence may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com