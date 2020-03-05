









Dennis C. Parks, age 61, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home. He was born May 29, 1958 in Corbin, KY, to Rev. Raymond and Alice Marie Smith Parks.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Parks of Williamsburg, KY; his son, Daniel Parks (Lauren) of Hamilton, OH; two daughters, Brittany Middleton (Drew) of Williamsburg, KY, and Sarah Cripps (David) of Tipp City, OH; three grandchildren, Oliver, Elodie, and Lincoln; his parents, Rev. Raymond and Alice Marie (Dee) Parks of Williamsburg, KY; as well as several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and relatives to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Raymond Parks and Rev. Rocky Brown officiating. Interment will be in Smith Cemetery.

Visitation will be at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 6, at Ellison Funeral Home.

