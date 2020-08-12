









Dennie Tippitt, age 85, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lois Campbell Tippitt; parents, Vagel Hass and Aud Tippitt; sister, Harleen Tippitt Smith.

Survived by one son, Michael Kevin Tippitt; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 13, at the Llewelyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, Tennessee with Rev. Ken Flannery officiating. Visitation will be held at 12:00 noon until the funeral hour of 1:00 P.M. Interment will follow in the Jellico Cemetery.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.