Demolition begins on former Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corbin













The original Sacred Heart Catholic Church building on Laurel Ave. in Corbin is being demolished.

Crews were on the scene Friday to begin the work on the building owned by Webb Storage in London.

Crews removed the steeple bell, stained glass windows and several of the solid wood doors.

“We are salvaging what we can,” said Kay Webb one of the four co-owners of the church and neighboring house.

The building, which has fallen into disrepair after sitting vacant for many years and serving as a home for squatters, was ordered demolished by the city.

Webb said three or four of the 10 side windows, along with the window above the front entrance remained intact, while the others had been vandalized.

“Dad tried to protect them by cutting wood to cover them,” Webb said of her father, Tommy.

Webb’s mother, June, purchased the building and the neighboring home at auction in the 1980’s.

“The original pews and pulpit were all sold at that time,” Webb said.

While the church appears to have a brick exterior, Webb said the demolition crew discovered it is actually a siding the original wooden exterior.

“It is a shame to see it go, I’m the first to say,” Webb said Friday afternoon.

However, Webb said the building had deteriorated to the point that it would take an exorbitant amount of money to effect repairs.

Webb said once the church and neighboring home are demolished, the partners plan to sell the property.

The building was constructed in 1899, serving as the home to the parish until 1972.