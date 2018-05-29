











Delphine Lewallen, 87, of Williamsburg, passed away Thursday May 24, 2018 at Jellico Community Hospital.

She was born May 4, 1931 in Whitley County, to the late Frank and Susie Ball Gibson.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters; Bessie Nelson and Deloris Perkins, two brothers; John Gibson and T.B. Gibson.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, May 28 at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ulys Cox officiating.

Interment was in the Gibson Family Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.