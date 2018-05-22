











Delphia Tye, 86, of Balltown Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Monday, May 21, 2018 at the Heritage Nursing Home in Corbin.

She was born on October 31, 1931 in Scott County, TN to the late Jeff Abbott and Lucinda (Stanfill) Abbott.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Tye; children, Diana Lynn Bowlin, Deborah Ann Huddleston, Ronald Lee Tye and Floyd Wayne Tye; and grandson, Michael Joe King.

She is survived by four sons, Terry Tye and wife Tina of Williamsburg, Tommy Ray Tye of LaFollette, TN, Bobby Don Tye and wife Charity of Corbin and Wendel Marvin Tye and wife Linda of Dayton, OH; 23 grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until the funeral hour on Thursday, May 24, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.