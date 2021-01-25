









Deloria Jean Hardesty, age 72, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at her home.

Born in Corbin, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Victor Jenkins and Arizona Jackson Leisure. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Carothers; brother, Matt Jenkins; and granddaughter, Megan Smith.

Jean worked in the cafeteria at St. Camillus Academy.

Jean is survived by her loving husband, David Hardesty; four children, Sammie Smith (Christina), Elizabeth Durham (Brian), Jeana Hubbard (Jason) and Chris Hardesty; 19 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Ann Gryder (David), Barbara Faulkner (Ken), Brenda Allen, Elizabeth Coe (Boyd), Justeen Nantz, Cathy and Vic Jenkins, Jenny Smith, Frank Jenkins, Mildred Charles Jenkins, Kenny Ray Smith (Diane), and Herrell Jenkins; and by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends who will all mourn her passing.

Funeral service for Jean will at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 26, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Pastor Sean Disney officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-9:00 P.M. on Monday, January 25th at the funeral home.

In consideration of the pandemic those attending are asked to wear a face covering and to social distance.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.