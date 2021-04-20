









Delores June Delph Curd, age 77, of Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born in Crittenden County, Kentucky, she was a daughter to the late Charles Ervin Lockhart and Eva Mae Brummitte Lockhart. She was the owner/operator of the Hair Gallery in Corbin and she was a licensed real estate agent. As an active member of Central Baptist Church in Corbin, she was involved with the music ministry and choir, having served as music director, as well as the Golden 50’s.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Billy Aaron Delph in 1998; second husband, Floyd Curd in 2019; and by her siblings, Connie Jean Walker, James Rye Lockhart, and Charles Keith Lockhart.

June is survived by her step-children, Bryan Curd (Sandra), Neeta Gail Curd, and David Curd (Heather); step-grandchildren, Samuel Curd, Benjamin Curd, and Emma Curd; several nieces and nephews; and by a sister-in-law, Charlotte Lockhart.

Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Tuesday, April 20, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home and on Wednesday, April 21st from 11am until 12 noon at Central Baptist Church in Corbin, KY.

Her funeral will be at 12 noon on Wednesday, April 21, at Central Baptist Church with Pastor Josh Pollitt and Dr. Don Mathis officiating.

Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, Kentucky.

Those attending either visitation or the funeral service are reminded to wear a face covering and to social distance in accordance with COVID guidelines.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.