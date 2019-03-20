











Delores Gaye Freeman-Harper, 79, was born April 19, 1939, and died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

She was predeceased by one son, Barry David Freeman, and her parents, Stanley Harper and Thelma Harper.

She is survived by three sons: Brent Freeman (Jennifer), Brien Freeman (Vicki), and Brad Freeman (Tonya); 10 grandchildren: Lance Freeman (Kara), Morgan Cook (Stephen), Nikki Freeman, Barrett Freeman, Blake Freeman, Brody Freeman, Bailee Freeman, Sydney Freeman, Jacob Freeman, and Boone Freeman; and two great grandchildren: Jonah Freeman and Jude Freeman.

Visitation was Saturday, March 16 followed by the funeral service at Hart Funeral Home. The officiating minister was Chris Romine.

Burial followed in Cumberland Memorial Gardens at Lily with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations were suggested to the Corbin Senior Citizens Center P.O. Box 1087 Corbin, KY 40702.

