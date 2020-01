Mr. Delmon “Dude” Metcalf, age 77, of Eagan, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Lafollette Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Bessie King Metcalf.

Funeral service was held Sunday, January 19, at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Bays officiating. Burial followed in the Metcalf Family Cemetery. Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.