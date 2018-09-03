











Delmer Lawrence “D.L.” Lynch, 77, departed this life Mon, Aug. 27, 2018, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.

He was born December 21, 1940 in Corbin, to Retha (Skeen) Copas and Carl Lynch.

D.L. went to Corbin High School and graduated in 1960. Upon graduation he married his wife Alice. He partnered in the family business of Forest Hills Cooperation and served his community as proprietor for Forest Hills Bowling Center for 53 years.

D.L. has been very involved in his community. Some of his civic involvements include: “Past Master” & Mason ~ Hugh Harris Masonic Lodge #938; Corbin Redhound Varsity Club, Hall of Fame; Cumberland Valley Cruise In Car Club; Planning & Zoning Commission & member of Central Baptist Church.

He was an avid sports fan. He was a Corbin Redhound and Kentucky Wildcat through and through. But his greatest loves were his family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Alice (Gregory) Lynch and his siblings Levina Reynolds, Dennis Lynch, and Dale Lynch.

His survivors include his wife, Pat Lynch; children: Jamie Ballou (husband David Ballou), Micci Norvell (husband Terry Norvell), Stanton Zackery (wife Brandy Zackery), Tori Zackery Hunt; ten grandchildren: Dempsey Ballou (wife Selena Ballou), Chelsea Salter (husband Trey Salter), Dalice Ballou, Maggie Mahan (husband Derek Mahan), Ariel Norvell, Ian Norvell, Eben Norvell, Dakota Hunt, Morgan Hunt, and Zackery Flowers; five great-grandchildren: Annabel Ballou, Ada Ballou, Asher Ballou, Colby Salter, and Riley Salter; one sibling Rolena Tate (husband) Jack Tate.

Funeral services were held Friday, August 31, in the O’Neil ~ Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chad Fugitt and Rev. Johnny Jervis officiating.

Burial followed in the Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily with Dempsey Ballou, Trey Salter, Derek Mahan, Dakota Hunt, Stanton Zackery and Rusty Cornett serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers included Terry Skinner, Wade Carr, Joe Geisel, David Landrun, Bruce Hodge and Curly Ellison.

O’Neil ~ Lawson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.