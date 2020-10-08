









Delmas “Red” Lewis passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 20, 1939 in Laurel County, Kentucky to the late Caddy and Lillie Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Flonnie Hinkle Lewis; a son, Dale Lewis and wife Melody of Corbin, Kentucky; a daughter, Tania Lewis-Sharp and husband Raymond of Corbin; three grandchildren that he cherished and was so proud of, Emily (Emmy as he liked to call her), Garrett and Ben Sharp of Corbin; a sister, Delphine Arvin (Harvey) of Hamilton, Ohio; and many other friends and family that he loved.

Red, as most knew him, retired from Cumberland Falls State Park. He loved to hunt and be outdoors. Whether working with his mules, hunting or traveling about to the various sales and auctions, you would always find him surrounded by people. He loved to talk with people and visit with friends. He felt life was meant to be enjoyed and he truly did enjoy his due in large part to the people he got to laugh and enjoy life with.

At the age of 80, after many prayers, he came to know the Lord. He spent the last ten months of his life at home with family and was able to do this because of the excellent care he received from his hospice team, Diane Arnold, Shelley Middleton, Jon Jenkins, Ed Bowling and Dr. Nancy Morris.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be a traditional visitation or funeral. Rather, a drive-by visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 PM on Friday, October 9, at the Thomas Cemetery in Rockholds, Kentucky where he will be laid to rest.

Immediately following the visitation will be a graveside service for family and close friends. Reverend Jimmy Logan, Larry Profitt and Roger Wells will officiate. Social distancing will be observed.

Honorary pallbearers will be nephew, Bobby Profitt, longtime friends, Larry McKee, Oscar Floyd, Raleigh Gibbs, Roy Gibbs, Bobby Parker, Robbie Hamblin, David Angel, Roy Lawson, Josh Wells, Travis Wells, Ernie McCullah and Eskridge Shelton.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.