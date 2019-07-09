









Delmar David Mahan died in Corbin on July 5, 2019. Delmar was born on November 14, 1956, in Carpenter, Kentucky.

He was the fourth of five boys for Dennis and Anna Mae (Akins) Mahan, joining Dennie, Danny, Delano (Mike), and later Darrell Lee.

Delmar graduated from Whitley County High School in 1974 and, after spending time at Cumberland College, graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1983.

Delmar married his high school sweetheart, Donna Jo Corson, in January 1978. They lived in Lexington and then London—where they owned and operated the London Mall Motel—until settling on Bee Creek in 1985. They had three children: Joshua Dennis in 1980, Jonathan David in 1982, and Joanna Michelle in 1987. Delmar was a devoted father who always seemed to make time for any event or game that involved his children (and there were a lot!). Among numerous other interests, he enjoyed fishing, old Westerns, classic country music, cheering on the Wildcats, and challenging his children to wrestling matches. Since 2009, Delmar has also been known as “Papaw” and has doted on his six grandchildren.

Professionally, Delmar spent most of his career as an accountant at Marr, Miller, and Myers in Corbin, where he was lucky enough to spend the workday not just with colleagues, but with friends. He also served on the Whitley County Board of Education from 1991 until 2017, including 19 years as chairman. Delmar loved all things Whitley County and took pride in cheering on the Colonels. He also felt passionately about public education and believed the children of Whitley County deserved every opportunity to shine. Delmar was elected President of the Kentucky School Board Association in 2009 and, in 2014, he received the Proudfoot Award for Outstanding School Board Member. The Proudfoot Award is presented annually to a Kentucky public school board member who has exhibited distinguished leadership and service to the community during his tenure on the local school board.

Delmar is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna; his current partner, Laverne Bentley; two children, Josh and Joanna; two brothers, Dennie and Mike, and their wives Gwendolyn and Sharon; six grandchildren; and a large, loving extended family. We will remember Delmar for his easy smile, quick wit, and kind heart. He will be missed.

At Delmar’s request, there will be no funeral service. Instead, his family will celebrate Delmar later this summer when we gather at his childhood home on Goldens Creek and tell tall tales of his life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Jimmy Crawford Education Memorial Fund, a scholarship fund that Delmar helped establish. The fund awards scholarships each year to ten Whitley County High School seniors and is a fitting tribute to a man who devoted so much of his time to the children of Whitley County. Donations can be made payable to the Jimmy Crawford Education Memorial Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 1206, Corbin, Kentucky 40702. The family will be notified of each donation.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements, where condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.