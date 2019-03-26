











It is with great sadness that the family of Deliah Jean Wyatt announces her passing after a long illness with Alzheimer on March 17th, 2019, at the age of 84 years old. She passed with her daughter and son-in-law at her side at The Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Arizona.

She was born on April 16, 1934 in Whitley County.

She was the daughter of Inez Bunch Gann and beloved stepfather Calvin Crago.

She was a loving mother who enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family and friends. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the pride of her life.

Everyone that knew Jean loved and adored her. Her presence was magnetic and calming and she always brought a smile to those around her. She held a strong faith for the Lord in her life and not only loved going to church but also was able to take in spiritual song by playing the piano in many church services. She was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on the University of Kentucky basketball team each season.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Wyatt and wife Sharon Wyatt of Fleming Island, FL and Kent Wyatt and wife Debbie Wyatt of Independence, KY; one daughter, Carla Schwarte and husband Mark Schwarte of Villa Hills, KY; six grandchildren, Michael P Wyatt, Lori Fox, Elizabeth Boyd, Justin Wyatt, Samantha Hatfield and Gracie Wyatt; seven great grandchildren: Michael V Wyatt, Sarah Fox, Emma Fox, Trevor Wyatt, Reighanna Wyatt, Emily Hatfield and Brett Boyd.

The funeral services were held Saturday, March 23rd at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Williamsburg with the Rev. Lloyd Taylor officiating the sermon. She was laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery in Northern Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.