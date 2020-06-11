









Delbert North, 81, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. at Baptist Health in Corbin. He is survived by his wife, Karen.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 13, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Rodney Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 6:00-9:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.