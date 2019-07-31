









Del Eddy, 83, of Williamsburg, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

He was a native of Lexington, KY, and the son of the late Delvord Manning Eddy, Sr. and Mary (Rose) Eddy.

Del was a proud graduate of the Greenbrier Military School and a veteran of the US Air Force. He owned and operated the Royal Crown Bottling Company and the Whistle Stop Pizza Shop in Williamsburg. He was also an avid outdoorsman, craftsman, and blacksmith.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sue (Davis) Eddy, and grandson, Benjamin Cade Shelton.

He is survived by his wife, Betty (Smith) Eddy of Williamsburg; daughters, Margueritte Williams (Fernie) of Lexington, KY, Della Shelton (Kevin) of Yorktown, VA, and Andrea Walters (Allen Freeman) of Williamsburg, KY; and three grandchildren, Kathryn Shelton, Tyler Banks, and Alexandra Freeman.

Cremation services are being provided by Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg. A private service will be held at a later date at the Lexington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Air Force Aid Society (www.afas.org).

