Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Defense expert will be allowed to examine car in vehicular homicide case

Posted On 06 Dec 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

A defense expert will be allowed to examine the car a Williamsburg woman was driving during a fatal traffic crash that claimed the life of a Canadatown woman in July 2016.

You need to login to view the rest of the content.
Did you know you can simply buy a $1 day pass if you want to see that story! No long time committment, just $1.
Please . Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Update: Cumberland woman charged with driving drunk with a child in the vehicle

Posted On 10 Nov 2017
, By
0

Complaint of car stopped at traffic light leads to meth bust

Posted On 23 Oct 2017
, By
0

Askins’ vehicular homicide trial delayed until Jan. 10

Posted On 06 Sep 2017
, By
0

Rockholds man facing DUI, reckless homicide charge after fatal Sunday morning crash

Posted On 04 Sep 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal