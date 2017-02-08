By Mark White

A Williamsburg woman, who is charged with murder and other offenses in connection with a July traffic crash that claimed the life of a Canadatown woman, is now looking for a new attorney.

During a court hearing Monday afternoon, Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou granted a motion filed by Sonia Askins’ attorney, Paul Croley, to allow Croley to withdraw as her attorney.

Ballou gave Askins 20 days to find a new attorney to represent her.

Askins, 47, is charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the case.

So far no trial date has been scheduled in the case.

On July 25 when Askins was allegedly driving a 2004 Suzuki Forenza south on Ky. 895 when she crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck Teresa and Joshua Bennett of Williamsburg, who were walking south in the northbound lane.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley pronounced Teresa Bennett dead at the scene. Joshua Bennett was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin where he was treated and released.

After the crash, Askins left the scene of the accident without rendering aid, but later returned.

Askins allegedly told police that after she struck the pedestrians she drove beside them and asked if they were OK.

When a detective asked her why she left the scene, she responded that she was in shock, her arrest citation stated.

Askins boyfriend reportedly told her to return to the accident scene.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Delzie Kelly, who investigated the crash, testified during an August preliminary hearing that Askins admitted to having a shot of moonshine and taking Oxycodone earlier in the day before the crash.

Witnesses reportedly watched Askins cross the centerline and strike the couple, Kelly wrote on the arrest citation.

Askins is free on a $150,000 property bond.