Deeds 09-11-19











Janie Grande to EA Homes LLC, $220,000, tract of land near Seventh Street and South Main Street, Corbin.

Phillip Lay and Geneva Lay to Marion Cook, David Napier and Jody Meadows trustees of Little Wolf Creek Church, love and affection, tract of land near Little Wolf Creek Road and Mulberry Hollow Road.

Tom R. Shelton and Sharon W. Shelton to Vernus Allen, $60,000, tract of land near Tidal Wave.

Tammy Lynn Harless to Nicki Lynn Harless, love and affection, tract of land near Marsee Drive.

Joie Reynolds Walker, William Fulton, and Teresa Lemmings Fulton to Erica Lemmings Beard, $35,000, tract of land near Jack’s Fork Road, Rockholds.

Manuel Ray Imhoff to Angela Lynn Flores, love and affection, tract of land Wolf Creek River Road.

Manuel Ray Imhoff to Connie King, love and affection, tract of land near Wolf Creek River Road.

Manuel Ray Imhoff to Myrna Mullins, love and affection, tract of land near Wolf Creek River Road.

Mack Labon Caddell to Bucks and Beards LLC, no monetary amount listed, tract of land near Wolf Creek.

Shelby Ruben Pennington and Mary Pennington to Angela Morris, $68,400, tract of land in Lincoln Park Addition.

Marvin Clifton Baker to Joseph Terrell and Carmen Terrell, $71,000, tract of land Little Spruce Creek Road.

Debra Sue Croley to Marie Cristina Atienza and Arden Marciano Acob, $140,000, tract of land Curd Avenue and Croley Bend Road.

William T. Smith and Rachel Ann Smith to Charles C. Siler and Gloria J. Siler, $12,000, tract of land Cane Creek.

Robert R. Moses to Kathy Melinda Upton and Robert R. Moses, love and affection, tract of land Ridge Avenue, Williamsburg.

Michael Morris Zipkin and Norma Lynn Zipkin to Michael Morris Zipkin and Norma Lynn Zipkin as co-trustees of The Michael Morris Zipkin and Norma Lynn Zipkin Family Trust, terms of trust document/agreement, tract of land US25W and Third Street.

Michael Morris Zipkin and Norma Lynn Zipkin to Michael Morris Zipkin and Norma Lynn Zipkin as co-trustees of The Michael Morris Zipkin and Norma Lynn Zipkin Family Trust, terms of trust document/agreement, tract of land in Whitley County.

Michael Morris Zipkin and Norma Lynn Zipkin to Michael Morris Zipkin and Norma Lynn Zipkin as co-trustees of The Michael Morris Zipkin and Norma Lynn Zipkin Family Trust, terms of trust document/agreement, tract of land in Whitley County.

Michael Morris Zipkin and Norma Lynn Zipkin to Michael Morris Zipkin and Norma Lynn Zipkin as co-trustees of The Michael Morris Zipkin and Norma Lynn Zipkin Family Trust, terms of trust document/agreement, tract of land North Second Street, Williamsburg.

Michael Morris Zipkin and Norma Lynn Zipkin to Michael Morris Zipkin and Norma Lynn Zipkin as co-trustees of The Michael Morris Zipkin and Norma Lynn Zipkin Family Trust, terms of trust document/agreement, tract of land US25W and Third Street.

Eric Helton to Eric Helton and Brittany Skeen, love and affection, tract of land near Helton Hollow Road.