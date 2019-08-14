Deeds 08-14-19











Vance Rental Properties LLC to Kenneth Ray Williams Jr., $101,500, tract of land near Becks Creek Road.

Eric Flowers Sr. to Joel Leland Anthony Terrell, $4,000, tract of land near Leonard Petrey Road.

Alonzo Stanfill to Lonnie C. Stanfill, love and affection, tract of land near Black Oak Road.

James Steven Kirkland and Heather Godwin Kirkland to Lois I. Brown, $97,000, tract of land in Whitley County.

Edward Steely Perkins and Keisha Perkins to Tahisha Smith and Derrick Smith, $433,000, property at 561 Watts Creek Road, Williamsburg.

Martha D. Sutton to Ledford Properties LLC, $30,250, tract of land near Bacon Creek Road.

Gregory C. Powers and Tiffany J. Powers to Justin Martin Taylor and Briana L. Taylor, $27,000, tract of land near Williamson Road.

Ruby Williams and Webster Williams to Billy Webster Williams, love and affection, tract of land near Sanders Creek.

Ruby Williams to Billy Webster Williams and Teresa Williams, love and affection, tract of land in Whitley County.

Carol G. Garms to Patricia Davis and Kenneth Davis, $135,000, tract of land in Tattersall Trails Estates.

Lolita M. Duncan, Dan R. Duncan and Mary L. Duncan to Myranda J. Carpenter, $123,000, tract of land near Holly Lane.

Cheryl Ann Parker and Allen Parker to Mark D. Canada, $55,000, tract of land near Wilson Circle Road.

Nealy Madison Jenkins Jr. and Sherry Lynn Jenkins to Nealy Bryan Jenkins and Shannon Jenkins, $20,000, tract of land in Hickory Ridge Subdivision.

Damon Patterson and Stephanie Patterson to James D. Disney and Barbara A. Disney, no monetary amount listed (deed of correction), tract of land near Ky. 26, Woodbine.

Dennis Ford to Candy Reynolds, $47,700, tract of land near Meadow creek Road.