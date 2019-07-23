Deeds 07-24-19











Carl Hall and Anita Joy Hall to Michael John Mahoney and Bonnie Ruth Mahoney, $119,000, tract of land near US25W.

Terrell Monhollen to Arthur Nick Monhollen, $2,000, tract of land near KY 1259 (Barton Mill Rd).

David F. Lassiter Jr. and Kelli F. Lassiter to Flora McFadden, trustee, to David F. Lassiter Jr. and Kelli F. Lassiter, no monetary amount listed, tract of land in Whitley County.

Mark D. Chandler, Executor of the Estate of John H. Chandler; Ursula Siler; Robert Siler; Dewayne Perkins; Sandra D. Perkins; City of Corbin; Hometown Bank of Corbin Inc.; American Express Centurion Bank; Midland Funding LLC; and Branch Bank & Trust Company by Master Commissioner Howard O. Mann to Mark D. Chandler, Executor of the Estate of John H. Chandler, $65,000, property at 704 18th Street, Corbin.

John Rhoades and Jimmie Rhoades to Tricia Saylor and Daniel Saylor, $54,900, tract of land in Highland Park Addition to the City of Williamsburg.

Marvin Davenport to Lisa Ann Holloway, $143,500, tract of land in Whitley County.

Kara Lea Jones to Nickie Ann Gibbs, no monetary amount listed, tract of land near Hemlock Drive, Goldbug.

Ronald Rains to Erica Monhollen, $124,500, tract of land near Lindenberg Street and Woods Street, Williamsburg.

Kenneth Reynolds and Wanda Earnestine Reynolds to Terry Wayne Hamblin and Cynthia Nicole Hamblin, $36,500, tract of land in Whitley County.

Rock to Rooftop Renovation LLC to Hamlin Properties LLC, $37,000, tract of land in Lincoln Park Addition #2 in the City of Corbin.

Nealy Madison Jenkins Jr. and Sherry Lynn Jenkins to Brandon Jenkins and April Jenkins, $20,000, tract of land in the Hickory Ridge Subdivision.

Gertie Mae Mills and Orville Mills to Gertie Mae Mills and Carl Lee Mills, love and affection, tract of land near Highway 511 and Blakes Fork.

Shelby Pennington and Kenneth Pennington to Jessica Thurston, no monetary amount listed, tract of land near Monroe Street, Corbin.

Christopher Eugene Reeder and Jennifer Kristen Reeder to William John Hamblin and Geraldine Hamblin, $30,000, tract of land near US25W.

Curtis Clifford Brooks and David Brooks to Dallas Brooks and Kevin Brooks, no monetary amount listed, tract of land near KY 92 in the Poplar Creek area.

Kelsey Gibbs to Bobby Gibbs, terms of divorce decree, tract of land in Shiner Hill Subdivision.

Frankie J. Warren to Susan Miller, $75,000, tract of land near Main Street and US25W.

Connie Anderson Proffitt to William Danny Oaks Jr., $500, tract of land in Whitley County.