By Teresa Brooks

Travis Scott Loudermelt to Wesley R. Tipton, $140,000, tract of land near Bacon Creek Road and Corbin Nursing Home Road.

Freida Joan Loving, trustee of the Karis Ray Loving and Freida Joan Loving Revocable Living Trust, $1,000, tract of land near Sandy Flats Road.

Willie Jones Caddell and Henry Caddell to Henry Caddell and Michael Siler, $1,5000, tract of land in Whitley County.

Lenny Henderlight and Vickie Henderlight to Freeman Brothers Properties LLC, $34,000, property at 304 Seventh Street, Corbin.

Arlene Perkins Lynch to JLT Investment Group, $50,000, tract of land near Chadwell Street.

Billy Wayne Partin and Donna Partin to Margie Moses, $2,000, tract of land near Buck Creek Road.

Kimberly Wilson and Seth Wilson to Danny R. Cain and Crystal S. Cain, $58,000, tract of land near Lanham Trace Road.

Mark C. Ridener and Monica Ridener to Ralph Blevins and Rebecca Blevins, $189,500, tract of land near Creekstone Drive.

William Michael Hood to Kristen Jones, trustee, to William Michael Hood and Bambi Hood, no monetary amount listed, tract of land near Highway 1064.

Anthony Lawson, Rhonda Lawson, Quintin Lawson and Shonda Lawson to George Lawson Jr. and Vickey Lawson, $24,000, tract of land near Bunch’s Creek Road.

Michael Mitchell Rose to Billy McVay, $6,000, tract of land near Highway 1064.

Jayne B. Poynter to Jason Lewis and Tamara Lewis, $18,000, tract of land near Snyder Street, Corbin.

Federal National Mortgage Association to Ordanoel Perez and Martha Perez, $55,000, property at 3401 Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg.

Billy Don Giles and Mary Lou Giles to William Patrick Giles, no monetary amount listed, tract of land near Woodbine.