Deeds 06-26-19











Don Lawson to Glen Lawson and Sharilynn Lawson, love and affection, tract of land near Lawson Lane.

Darrell R. Monhollon to Adam B. Abner and Ashley R. Abner, $25,000, tract of land near Ballard Ford East Road, Goldbug.

Michelle A. Fields, also known as Michelle Petrey Fields, to Michelle A. Fields and Michael W. Thomas or survivor, love and affection, tract of land near Ronnie Petrey Road.

Noel Keith Wright and Venetia T. Wright to Dawn Wright Miller and Judy Wright Hart, love and affection, tract of land in Whitley County.

Robert Kevin Byrd and Tarra L. Byrd to Morgan McClellan and Kaytlin McClellan, $142,500, property at 79 Falin Lane, Williamsburg.

J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Donald Vanover, $55,250, property at 33 Taylor Circle Road, Williamsburg.

Benjamin Dishman and Sarah Dishman to John H. Rhoades and Jimmie Ann Rhoades, $35,000, tract of land near Cane Creek Road.

Benjamin Dishman and Sarah Dishman to John H. Rhoades and Jimmie Ann Rhoades, $5,000, Cane Creek Road.

Toni Renae Morgan to Christopher Eugene Morgan, terms of divorce decree, tract of land in Country View Subdivision.

Nathaneal McFarland and Allyson McFarland to Joshua McFarland and Naaman McFarland, gift, tract of land in Whitley County.

Briar Creek Baptist Church, further known as Cumberland River Baptist Church, to John L. Reynolds, trustee, no monetary amount listed, tract of land near Highway 92 and I-75.

John L. Reynolds, trustee, to Briar Creek Baptist Church, further known as Cumberland River Baptist Church, no monetary amount listed, tract of land near Highway 92 and I-75.

Briar Creek Perpetual Care Association Inc. to John L. Reynolds, trustee, no monetary amount listed, tract of land near Highway 92 and I-75.

John L. Reynolds, trustee, to Briar Creek Perpetual Care Association Inc., no monetary amount listed, tract of land near Highway 92 and I-75.

Dewey Carr and Marie Carr to Amy Gambrel, love and affection, tract of land near Highway 92 and Highway 1064.

James Harold Wren II, trustee, to Carl B. Carter and Alma Canada Carter, no monetary amount listed (deed of correction), tract of land near C.A. Drive.

Cinda F. Hughes to Waco Keith Hurst and Lavona F. Hurst, $129,900, property at 7450 Todd Street, Corbin.

Mark E. Payne and Michelle M. Payne to Terry K. Branson and Vanessa Branson, $159,000, tract of land in Forest Hills Subdivision.

Wanda Nantz to Brett Nantz and Ashley Nantz, love and affection, tract of land near Highway 26 and US25W, Williamsburg.

J.M. Meadors and Lorene Meadors to Randall James Meadors, love and affection, tract of land near Sanders Creek Road.

Emily Davenport to Randy Joe Caddell and Katherine Louise Caddell, $15,000, tract of land near Highway 1277.

Bill F. Hart and/or Judy A. Hart, trustees of the Bill F. Hart Revocable Trust, and Judy A. Hart and Bill F. Hart, trustees of the Judy A. Hart Revocable Trust, to Bill F. Hart and/or Judy A. Hart, trustees of the Bill F. Hart Revocable Trust, and Judy A. Hart and/or Bill F. Hart, trustees of the Judy A. Hart Revocable Trust, no monetary amount listed, tract of land near Rocky Point School Road.

DGS Development LTD to Michael D. Karr and Tiffany M. Karr, $39,500, property at White Oak Farms.

Carl C. Wilder Sr. to Joseph Wilder and Glenda Wilder or survivor, $100,000, tract of land near Maple Creek.

Ishwar V. Patel to Hiren I. Vallabh and Meghna I. Vallabh, love and affection, tract of land near Main Street and Ninth Street, Corbin.

Hiren I. Vallabh, Kinnari Vallabh, Meghna I. Vallabh and Amit N. Shah to City of Corbin, Kentucky, free gift, tract of land near Main Street and Ninth Street.

James S. Smith, Michael E. Smith and Jacqueline Smith to Billy E. Rains and Karin L. Rains, $36,250, tract of land near Meadow Creek.

PHH Mortgage Corporation; Edward L. Bowling; Karen E. Moses-Bowling; Hometown Bank of Corbin Inc., further known as Bank of Corbin; Karen Ellen Moses Bowling; and Edward Lee Bowling by Master Commissioner Howard O. Mann to Federal National Mortgage Association, $113,334, property at 141 Cox Smith Lane, Corbin.

Clifford D. Centers to Robert O. Centers, love and affection, tract of land near River Road.