Deeds 06-05-19











Tammy Walker to John Henry Walker, love and affection, tract of land near Highway 895 and Highway 204.

Kellie Roaden Mason to Mark Roaden, no monetary amount listed (terms of divorce decree), tract of land near US25W.

Kellie Roaden Mason to Mark Roaden, no monetary amount listed (terms of divorce decree, tract of land near US25W.

Glen Lawson and Sharilynn Lawson to David Lawson, love and affection, tract of land near Siler Cemetery Road and Highway 904.

The Lester C. Root Charitable Trust to Irsch LLC, $30,000, tract of land near Kentucky Avenue and Main Street.

Patrick H. Lair and Lisa M. Lair to Bryson Patrick Lair and Larkin Shea Lair, trustees of the Lair Family Revocable Trust, no monetary amount listed, tract of land near Littrell’s Mill Road.

Ollie Lucille Jones to Charles R. Jones and Colleen Jones, $93,500, tract of land near US25W.

Amber R. Dople, also known as Amber Napier, and Howard M. Dople to Angelika J. Lewis-Bowling and Carl D. Weaver, $108,000, tract of land near Third Street, Williamsburg.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association to John Rhoades and Jimmie Rhoades, $36,500, property at 49 Weesner Avenue, Williamsburg.

Jeremy Fore and Vivian Fore to Justin Oaks and Briteny Oaks, $14,000, property at 224 Wally Carroll Road, Williamsburg.

Atlantica LLC to John Rhoades and Jimmie Rhoades, $36,500, property at 700 Old Corbin Pike, Williamsburg.

Andrew Dieruf to Jason Stewart and Carolyn Stewart, $18,000, property at 22 Laurel Lake Resort Road, Corbin.

Robert S. Terrell, Phyllis J. Terrell, Janice Meeks Fain and Robert M. Fain to Rodney Daniel Stamper and Brandie Marie Stamper, no monetary amount listed (deed of correction), tract of land near Eighth Street and Hillside Street, Corbin.

Dennis Larry Anderson and Beverly Ellen Anderson to Jordan Aaron Perry and Abby Rose Perry, $70,000, tract of land near Gibson Lane.

Phyllis Ann Williamson and Ann Slone Williamson to Ann Slone Williamson, $58,000, tract of land in Hickory Hill Subdivision.

Robert Ray McNeil and Darlene McNeil to Megan Nicole Clemons, $1,000, tract of land near Ky. 511 and Logan Lane.

City of Corbin and Janet McCrystal by Master Commissioner Howard O. Mann to Gary D. Alsip and Phyllis Alsip, $9,000, property at 602 Gentry Street, Corbin.

Alvin Ray Carr and Maxine Carr to Gregory Wayne Cooper and Debora Ann Cooper, $4,200, tract of land near Croley Bend Road.