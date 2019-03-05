Deeds 03-06-19













Billie Ruth Chadwell Wyatt and Leslie Eugene Wyatt to Freeman Brother Properties LLC, $43,500, property at 601 Fourth Street, Corbin.

Leslie Eugene Wyatt and Billie Ruth Chadwell Wyatt to Freeman Brother Properties LLC, $63,000, property at 700 Fifth Street, Corbin.

Ada J. Emmett to Allen R. Emmett Sr., terms of divorce decree, tract of land in Whitley County.

James Cupp and Stacey Cupp to Shonna Hilbert, gift, tract of land near Buffalo Road.

Jennifer Smith and Christopher Smith to Chester R. Goins, $1,000, tract of land in Whitley County.

Pamela Gail Sulfridge, Vince Sulfridge, Cecil Roberts and Wanda Roberts to Pamela Gail Sulfridge and Michael Ray Roberts, love and affection, tract of land near Main Street, Williamsburg.

Johnnie Ray Johnson, Johnny Johnson and Wilma Jean Johnson, deceased, to Johnnie R. Johnson and Johnnie Troy Johnson, $1, property at 4779 Browns Creek Road.

Robert Leffel and Sheri Leffel to Robert B. Leffel and Sheri D. Leffel, trustees of The Leffel Family Trust, $10, property at 10866 Red Bird Road, Williamsburg.

Timmie R. Baker II and Carrie L. Baker to Steven Yoakum, $18,350, tract of land near Little Wolf Creek.

Amy E. Witt Hampton and Joseph Wayne Hampton to John Loudin and Kelli Loudin, $127,500, tract of land in Browning Acres Subdivision.

McNeil Properties LLC to Cody Tyler Vaughn and Haley Beth Vaughn, $143,000, tract of land near John Street and South McKinley Avenue, Corbin.

Travis Lockhart and Bethany Lockhart to Patricia Petredis, $33,000, tract of land near W. Fifth Street, also known as Ky. 727.