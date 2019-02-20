Deeds 02-20-19













Ted M. Barrineau and Mary Barrineau to Aaron M. Howard, trustee, to Ted M. Barrineau and Mary Barrineau, no monetary amount listed, tract of land near US25W.

Michael C. Jones and Rebecca L. Jones to Kentucky First Properties LLC, $80,000, property at 600 Maynor Street, Corbin.

Michael C. Jones and Rebecca L. Jones to Kentucky First Properties LLC, $160,000, property at 1403 & 1405 Roosevelt Street, Corbin.

John T. Blevins and Savannah J. Blevins to Kentucky First Properties LLC, contribution to their limited liability company, property at 2121 S. Main Street, Corbin.

Anthony Peters to Melody Peters, terms of divorce decree, tract of land near Catholic Street.

Regina Rickett to Michael Rickett, gift, tract of land near Highland Park Drive and Lakeview Lane.

Kennethia G. Howlett to Joe Bolt and Paula Bolt, $29,000, tract of land in Chestnut Hill Subdivision, Corbin.

Charles D. Brooks and Margaret Brooks to Jerry R. Llewellyn II and Christy Llewellyn, $3,650, tract of land near Jellico Creek.

Larry Wayne Brooks and Barbara Brooks to Jerry R. Llewellyn II and Christy Llewellyn, $2,600, tract of land near Jellico Creek.

Joanne Watts to Jerry R. Llewellyn II and Christy Llewellyn, $3,450, tract of land near Jellico Creek.

Phyllis Lay to Jerry R. Llewellyn II and Christy Llewellyn, $3,450, tract of land near Jellico Creek.

Harold Downey to Jerry R. Llewellyn II and Christy Llewellyn, $2,600, tract of land near Jellico Creek.

Eleanor Llewellyn to Jerry R. Llewellyn II and Christy Llewellyn, $1,500, tract of land near Jellico Creek.

Jimmy Joe Shackleford and Glenna C. Shackleford, trustees of the Jimmy and Glenna Shackleford Trust, to Jennifer Bingham, $5,000, tract of land near Highway 26, Woodbine.

James Bryant, Pat Bryant, Charles Bryant, Kathy Bryant, Brenda Hamblin, Dean Hamblin, Richard Bryant, Rhonda Bryant, Kristina Petrey, Matthew Petrey, Cheryl Parker, Elijah Allen Parker and Kevin Wilson to DGS Development LTD, $270,898.88, tract of land near White Oak Road and River Road.

Nealy Madison Jenkins Jr. and Sherry Lynn Jenkins to Brandon Jenkins and April Jenkins, $20,000, tract of land in Hickory Ridge Subdivision.

James Todd Wade to Jeffery R. Tipton, trustee, to Rebecca Mahan and James Todd Wade, no monetary amount listed, tract of land near Highway 511.

George Michael Brockman and Sarah Elizabeth Doyal to KMBK Properties LLC, $2,000, property at 935 & 945 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin.

Mildred Lockard Grogan to Martha Kinman, love and affection, tract of land near Bacon Creek Road.

Arlin R. Herbert Hood and Katrina Hood to Ruffian Properties LLC, $2,500, tract of land in Pershing Addition to the City of Corbin.

Gerri Bryant, further known as Gerri Carter, to Earl Fox and Freda Fox or survivor, $77,000, tract of land in Woodbine.

Wanda Gale Osborne (Messer) and Colson Messer to Leah Nicole Boggs and Matthew Kelly Hall, love and affection, tract of land near High Top Road.

Vincent E. Walters to Victor T. Walters, love and affection, tract of land in Crescent Heights Subdivision, Woodbine.

Clyde Neal Jones and Debra Waynelle Graham Jones to Zachary Thomas Balusik and Jade Alexandria Jones Balusik, $1,500, tract of land near US25W.