Dec. 1 trial set in Paul Brock triple homicide case











A trial date has been set for late this year for a Corbin man, who alleged killed three people in early 2018, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Paul Brock, 37, is charged with three counts of capital murder, fetal homicide, tampering with physical evidence and with being a first-degree persistent felony offender in connection with a Feb. 17, 2018, incident.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling asked Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou Monday afternoon to set a trial date in the case noting that it has been nearly two years since the killing, and he has four victims, who haven’t received justice.

Defense attorney Andrea Kendall was in agreement with setting the trial date, which is set to start on Dec. 1, and allowing three weeks for it.

Kendall noted during the hearing that both sides are still awaiting a ruling from Ballou regarding a motion to suppress a Brock’s statement to police. Ballou held a five-hour hearing regarding the motion on Sept. 4.

Defense lawyers want the statement suppressed in part because they contend Brock was under the influence of Suboxone, Neurontin and Xanax at the time he gave the statement to police.

Since that hearing, defense attorneys and prosecutors have each made an additional court filings regarding the motion.

“You just want me to hurry up and respond,” Ballou noted without really getting a response by either side. He didn’t indicate when he would rule on the motion.

Kendall added that she was filing a motion Monday to suppress evidence from Brock’s vehicle, which she said was taken by police after a warrantless search.

Bowling noted he would need some time to talk with officers and prepare for the hearing.

Ballou scheduled a hearing regarding the vehicle suppression motion for Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. noting this would give court officials time to take care of the other cases on the docket first that morning.

Brock is accused of killing Mary Jackson, Aaron Byers and Tiffany Byers. At the time, Tiffany Byers was pregnant and her death also caused the death of the unborn infant, according to Brock’s indictment.

Mary Jackson, 74, was the grandmother of Tiffany Byers, 33. Aaron Byers, 45, was Tiffany’s husband.

Brock is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center in lieu of a $1.5 million cash bond.