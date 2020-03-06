









Debra Veach, age 59, of Tazewell, Tennessee, departed this life on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on October 8, 1960, in Jellico, Tennessee, to the late the Delbert and Thelma (Baker) Veach. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Linda Abney.

She is survived by four children, Timothy Gambrel, Scott Simpson (Victoria), Ashley Simpson and Tyler Veach all of Tazewell, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Peyton Coffey, Zoey Simpson, Piper Collins and Zaadyn Daniels; three sisters, Vickie Howard of Middlesboro, Kentucky and Shelia Clark and Angela Asher of Tazewell, Tennessee; two brothers, Darwin Veach of Tazewell, Tennessee and Eddie Veach of Middlesboro, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, March 7, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, March 7, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Croley officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Gatliff Cemetery.

