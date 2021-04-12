Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Debra K. Logan Taylor

Posted On 12 Apr 2021
Debra K. Logan Taylor, age 63, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Corbin.

Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Wednesday, April 14, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Those choosing to come to the funeral home are reminded to social distance and to wear a face covering in accordance with COVID guidelines. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

