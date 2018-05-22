











Debra Elliott Bruninga, 63, passed away Friday, May 11, 2018, in Missoula, MT.

Born July 23, 1954, in Corbin, she was the daughter of the late James and Bobbie Elliott.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by twin brothers, David and Darrell.

A teacher of cosmetology, she owned a beauty school. Over the years, she developed a passion for music and spent time singing, playing piano and guitar, and even writing songs. She extended those abilities to teaching Sunday school and playing the piano for church services for a number of years at Piney Grove Baptist Church.

A loving, caring woman, Debra leaves behind her daughter, Dawn Chilcote and husband Bob; grandson, Craig; two sisters: Cathy Lynn and Joyce Lindenmuth and husband Steve; and two brothers: Earl Elliott and Gerald Elliott and wife Brenda. She is also survived by other relatives and numerous friends. She will be sorely missed.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Sizemore officiating.

Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin was in charge of the arrangements.