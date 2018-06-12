











Debra “Debbie” Kitts Eversole, 50, of Jellico, TN passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in Williamsburg.

She was born March 20, 1968 in Jellico, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Beulah Rose Kitts.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Eversole; sons, Kenneth Eversole and wife Ashley, Steven Eversole; sister, Mae Belle Worley; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family received friends on Friday, June 8, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel.

Debbie’s wishes were to be cremated.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.